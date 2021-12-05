This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
