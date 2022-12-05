Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.