Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.