This evening in Beatrice: Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
