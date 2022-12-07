Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.