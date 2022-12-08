Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.