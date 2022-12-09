This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
