Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.