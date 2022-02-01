Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.