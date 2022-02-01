Beatrice's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…