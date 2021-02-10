Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -1.39. A -3-degree low is forcasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.