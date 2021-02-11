This evening in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -10.54. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Friday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
