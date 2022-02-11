Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear skies. Much colder. Low 8F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
