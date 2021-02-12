 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Occasional snow showers. Low -4F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -6.76. -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

