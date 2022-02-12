For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
