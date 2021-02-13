 Skip to main content
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around -5F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -12.8. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

