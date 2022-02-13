Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.