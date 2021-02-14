Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low -14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -17.87. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
