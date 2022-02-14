Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
