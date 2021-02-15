 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -7.99. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News