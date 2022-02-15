 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

Local Weather

