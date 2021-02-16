Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low -4F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 16.81. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.