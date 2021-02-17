 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low near -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 7.82. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

Local Weather

