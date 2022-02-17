Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mostly clear. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.