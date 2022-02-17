This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mostly clear. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
