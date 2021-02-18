This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A few clouds overnight. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 27.1. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
