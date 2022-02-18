 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

