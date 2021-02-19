 Skip to main content
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

