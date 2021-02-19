Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
