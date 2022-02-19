This evening in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
