Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.