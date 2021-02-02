 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News