Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
