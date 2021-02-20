Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.