For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
