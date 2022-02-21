 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low near 10F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

