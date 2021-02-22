This evening in Beatrice: Clear. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice