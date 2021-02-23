Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.