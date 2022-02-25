Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.