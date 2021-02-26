For the drive home in Beatrice: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
