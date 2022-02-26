Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.