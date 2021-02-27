This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
