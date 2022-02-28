 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Clear. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Beatrice. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

