This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow after midnight. Low near 30F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
