Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mainly clear. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.