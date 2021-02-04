 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

