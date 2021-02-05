 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 9.09. 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News