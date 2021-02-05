This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 9.09. 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
