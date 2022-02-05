Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Generally fair. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.