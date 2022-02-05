This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Generally fair. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 2 degrees is today's low. Beatrice could see periods of bris…