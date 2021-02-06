For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 3F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 0.39. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
