Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 3F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 0.39. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

