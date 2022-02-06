Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.