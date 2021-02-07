Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 3F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -7.68. 1 degree is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.