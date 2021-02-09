Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -1.09. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.