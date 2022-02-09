 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

