Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.