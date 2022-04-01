Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.